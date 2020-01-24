Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJXA ISIN: DK0060068682 Ticker-Symbol: V3N 
Berlin
24.01.20
15:41 Uhr
133,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY
SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY A/S133,00+0,76 %