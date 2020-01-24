Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0060068682 Scandinavian Private Equity Scandinavian Private Equity A/S is given observation status, as the company has convened an extraordinary general meeting at which a proposal for the company's final liquidation will be decided. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 24 January 2020. For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753591