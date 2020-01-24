The "NextGen One Day MBA" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

*Please note this Masterclass is designed for Junior team members, a few years into their career*

A full-day masterclass that introduces future business leaders to the key concepts and tools covered in a full MBA. Utilising practical exercises and case studies to bring the concepts to life, the day covers four key areas: Strategy; Finance Value Systems; Marketing; and People Leadership.

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Strategy

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Finance

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Marketing

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Leadership and Change

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Ends

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2scj60

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005290/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900