The "NextGen One Day MBA" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
*Please note this Masterclass is designed for Junior team members, a few years into their career*
A full-day masterclass that introduces future business leaders to the key concepts and tools covered in a full MBA. Utilising practical exercises and case studies to bring the concepts to life, the day covers four key areas: Strategy; Finance Value Systems; Marketing; and People Leadership.
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Strategy
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Finance
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Marketing
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Leadership and Change
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Ends
