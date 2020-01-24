

Belgium's business confidence improved further in January, extending the upward trend seen since September, survey results from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.



The business confidence index climbed to -2 from -3.4 in December.



The business climate improved in all branches of activity, except in the construction sector where sentiment eroded due to a weaker assessment of the demand outlook.



In manufacturing, morale strengthened for the fourth consecutive month.



The survey also showed that the production capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry fell to 78.6 percent in January from 79.4 percent in October.



