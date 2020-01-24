The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on February 03, 2020. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000670044 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 40 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 2487 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-02-05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2022-11-27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 0,1 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2020-11-27; 2021-11-27; 2022-11-27; 2023-11-27; 2024-11-27; 2025-11-27; 2026-11-27. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB01026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB01026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com