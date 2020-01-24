Anthen, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) - Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: DMAN) (dba GeoEnhanced Technologies, Inc.) ("Company" or "DMAN"), today announced that it has retained U.S. patent attorney Brian Johnson, ESQ. with a goal to prepare and file up to five new patent applications over the coming weeks. Our provisional utility patent application has already been issued an application number.

Demand Brands Chief Executive Officer, Craig Fischer, commented, "Our design and research team has been very active over the last two years perfecting our electro-seismic surveying system. The goal has been to deliver crystal clear, repeatable, and accurate surveys at depths up to 40,000 ft. This process has required us to develop unique hardware, software and systems working together in a novel and proprietary way. Our research of existing intellectual property filings has lead us to believe that there are many aspects of our technology that are patentable, the filing of which should give is a significant competitive advantage in the field of mineral exploration."

About Geo Enhanced Technologies, Inc.

GEOEnhanced Technologies, Inc. is a South Dakota company headquartered in Athens, Texas, and engaged in both oil and gas exploration as well as using a proprietary electro-seismic technology to facilitate subsurface mapping to depths of 40,000 vertical feet. The company is positioned as service provider to the energy and mineral exploration industries where it charges fees plus revenue overrides for employing its technology to create seismic mapping. In addition, GEO is actively acquiring oil and gas production leases which it intends to map using its technology, drill exploratory wells to confirm the mapping, then either resell or further develop and produce the properties. For additional information, see the Company's website at www.geoenhanced.com.

Press Contact:

Craig Fischer

cf@geoenhanced.com

903.264.7892

