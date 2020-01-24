Anzeige
24.01.2020
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of fourth quarter 2019 results and conference call

Notice of fourth quarter 2019 results and conference call

Luxembourg, January 24th, 2020 - Millicom will announce its fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31st, 2019, on February 25th, 2020 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 6:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on February 25th, 2020 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8506 92180 Luxembourg: +352 2786 0515

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928000 US: +1 631 5107 495

The access code is: 2348098

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from February 25th, 2020 at:

UK: +44 (0) 3333 009785 US: +1 (917) 677-7532

Replay passcode is: 2348098

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628-5270

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicomsets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicomoperating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • Notice of Q4 19 results and conference call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8427f079-f08f-4de3-b910-7727a9bf1ebe)
