Overall, consumer appliances is seeing a moderate, but faster increase in retail volume sales in 2019, compared with 2018. A number of key developments and trends are pushing sales of new consumer appliances in Denmark. Higher disposable incomes and a positive housing market, supported by the urbanisation and smaller household trends, have spurred the demand for major and small appliances.
The author's Consumer Appliances in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List of Contents and Tables
- Executive Summary
- Higher Disposable Incomes Support Call for New and More Sophisticated Models
- Affordable, Energy-saving Models Retain Preference of A Price- and Waste-sensitive Population
- Players Develop Products To Meet the Living Space and Social Needs of Households
- Convenience and Wide Product and Price Offer Continue To Boost Online Sales
- Positive, But Slower Growth Anticipated Due To Relative Maturity of Key Trends
- Market Indicators
- Sources
- Summary 1 Research Sources
- Headlines
- Prospects
- Sales Grow As Time-pressed Consumers See Dishwashers As Essential Appliances
- Manufacturers Seek To Lure Consumers With Customised Wash Cycle Options
- Smaller Household Trend Favours Space-efficient and Built-in Formats
- Competitive Landscape
- Wide Distribution, Varied Offer and Trade Recommendations Support Bsh's Leading Position
- Wider Distribution, Marketing and Innovation Stimulate Interest in Grundig and Beko
- Brand Trust and Space and Design Concerns Help Ikea Rebound
- Return To Volume Growth As New Models Seen As A Cost-effective and Efficient Option
- Volume Sales Plateau As Apartment Blocks and Long Replacement Cycle Limit Demand
- Smart and Energy-efficient Models Gain From Demand for Innovation and Savings
- Wide Portfolio for All Needs and Pockets and Innovation Support Bsh's Leadership
- Lg Offers Style and Performance To Gain Retail Volume Share
- Candy Caters To Consumers With Confined Living Spaces and Budgets
- Extra Features Increase Capabilities To Cater To A More Engaged Consumer Base
- Convenience Needs Lure Busy Consumers To Connected Ovens
- Built-in Addresses Space and Aesthetic Concerns and Offers Replacement Opportunities
- Electrolux and Bsh Bank on Connected Trend To Stay Ahead of the Field
- Higher Disposable Incomes Bring Miele's Premium Products Into Range for More Consumers
- Growing Importance of Style and Design Boost Interest in Smeg Products
- Multifunctional Ovens Limit the Space and Growth Potential for Microwaves
- Microwave Usage Continues To Benefit From the Demand for Ready Meals
- Growing Interest in Style and Design Boosts the Appeal of Built-in Over Freestanding
- Whirlpool Marries Convenience and Speed With Added-value Functionalities To Lead
- Familiarity and Trust in Bosch and Siemens Boost Bsh's Positioning in Microwaves
- Innovation and Wider Distribution Help Samsung Post the Highest Growth Rates
- Return To Volume Growth in 2019 As Economic Factors Foster Demand for New Models
- Move To Smart and Sleek Models As Technology and Design Grow in Importance
- Consumers Look To Sustainable Products To Minimise Food Waste and Make Savings
- Tailored Product Offer, Marketing and Promotions Help Bsh Stay Ahead of the Field
- Focus on Elegant Designs and Innovation Offer Bright Outlook for Samsung
- Miele's High-end Profile Fits With Move Towards Higher-quality Models
- Cooler Summer in 2019 Slows the Demand for Cooling Products
- Health Concerns Boost the Demand for Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers
- Consumers Seek Designs That Blend With Home Interiors for Space and Aesthetic Reasons
- Dyson Leverages Innovation To Leap To the Top of the Rankings in 2019
- Bionaire Sees Strong Retail Volume Share Losses As Rivals Show More Innovation
- Electrolux Pure 9 Embodies Design and Connectivity Trends To Grow Company Share
- Health and Convenience Provide Push-pull Effect on Food Preparation Appliances
- Smaller Household Trend Supports the Demand for Multifunctional Products
- Consumer Search for Flexibility Favours Blenders Over Juice Extractors
- Strong Brand Name and Distribution Keep Bosch Top-of-mind
- Philips Taps Into Diet and Fitness Trends With New Technology Countertop Blender
- Kenwood Benefits From Innovation That Offers Versatility and Functionality
- "other" Personal Care Appliances Benefits From Rising Disposable Incomes
- Convenience, Time- and Money-savings Boost the Appeal of Ipl Hair Removers
- Connectivity Adds Dynamism To the Offer and Potential of Electric Toothbrush Units
- Innovation and Model Extensions Help Philips To Retain Consumer Interest
- Philips Sees Fast Share Growth With First-mover Advantage in Ipl Hair Removers
- Strong Brands and Quality Focus Limit Space for Private Label
- Evolving Coffee Culture Creates Space for More Coffee Making Solutions
- Premiumisation Via Professional Standards and Stylish Designs Sees Unit Price Rises
- Family and Leisure Cooking Sustain Volume Sales Despite Increasingly Hectic Lifestyles
- Innovation in New and Traditional Product Areas Stimulates Share Growth for Philips
- Nespresso Vertuo Boosts Nestl's by Meeting Consumers' Coffee Preference
- A Premium and Stylish Profile Sees Moccamaster Gain Volume Share in 2019
- the Smart Home and Convenience Trends Push Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
- Stick Is Set To Become the Main Format Through Convenience and Power
- Energy-efficiency and Noise Set To Inform New Launches and Purchasing Decisions
- Bsh Overtakes Electrolux Due To A Stronger Stable in An Increasingly Competitive Landscape
- Consumers Appreciate the Higher Power and Innovation of New Dyson V11
- New Launches Boost Volume Share Performances for Philips and Groupe Seb
