Overall, consumer appliances is seeing a moderate, but faster increase in retail volume sales in 2019, compared with 2018. A number of key developments and trends are pushing sales of new consumer appliances in Denmark. Higher disposable incomes and a positive housing market, supported by the urbanisation and smaller household trends, have spurred the demand for major and small appliances.

List of Contents and Tables

Executive Summary

Higher Disposable Incomes Support Call for New and More Sophisticated Models

Affordable, Energy-saving Models Retain Preference of A Price- and Waste-sensitive Population

Players Develop Products To Meet the Living Space and Social Needs of Households

Convenience and Wide Product and Price Offer Continue To Boost Online Sales

Positive, But Slower Growth Anticipated Due To Relative Maturity of Key Trends

Market Indicators

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Sales Grow As Time-pressed Consumers See Dishwashers As Essential Appliances

Manufacturers Seek To Lure Consumers With Customised Wash Cycle Options

Smaller Household Trend Favours Space-efficient and Built-in Formats

Competitive Landscape

Wide Distribution, Varied Offer and Trade Recommendations Support Bsh's Leading Position

Wider Distribution, Marketing and Innovation Stimulate Interest in Grundig and Beko

Brand Trust and Space and Design Concerns Help Ikea Rebound

Return To Volume Growth As New Models Seen As A Cost-effective and Efficient Option

Volume Sales Plateau As Apartment Blocks and Long Replacement Cycle Limit Demand

Smart and Energy-efficient Models Gain From Demand for Innovation and Savings

Wide Portfolio for All Needs and Pockets and Innovation Support Bsh's Leadership

Lg Offers Style and Performance To Gain Retail Volume Share

Candy Caters To Consumers With Confined Living Spaces and Budgets

Extra Features Increase Capabilities To Cater To A More Engaged Consumer Base

Convenience Needs Lure Busy Consumers To Connected Ovens

Built-in Addresses Space and Aesthetic Concerns and Offers Replacement Opportunities

Electrolux and Bsh Bank on Connected Trend To Stay Ahead of the Field

Higher Disposable Incomes Bring Miele's Premium Products Into Range for More Consumers

Growing Importance of Style and Design Boost Interest in Smeg Products

Multifunctional Ovens Limit the Space and Growth Potential for Microwaves

Microwave Usage Continues To Benefit From the Demand for Ready Meals

Growing Interest in Style and Design Boosts the Appeal of Built-in Over Freestanding

Whirlpool Marries Convenience and Speed With Added-value Functionalities To Lead

Familiarity and Trust in Bosch and Siemens Boost Bsh's Positioning in Microwaves

Innovation and Wider Distribution Help Samsung Post the Highest Growth Rates

Return To Volume Growth in 2019 As Economic Factors Foster Demand for New Models

Move To Smart and Sleek Models As Technology and Design Grow in Importance

Consumers Look To Sustainable Products To Minimise Food Waste and Make Savings

Tailored Product Offer, Marketing and Promotions Help Bsh Stay Ahead of the Field

Focus on Elegant Designs and Innovation Offer Bright Outlook for Samsung

Miele's High-end Profile Fits With Move Towards Higher-quality Models

Cooler Summer in 2019 Slows the Demand for Cooling Products

Health Concerns Boost the Demand for Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers

Consumers Seek Designs That Blend With Home Interiors for Space and Aesthetic Reasons

Dyson Leverages Innovation To Leap To the Top of the Rankings in 2019

Bionaire Sees Strong Retail Volume Share Losses As Rivals Show More Innovation

Electrolux Pure 9 Embodies Design and Connectivity Trends To Grow Company Share

Health and Convenience Provide Push-pull Effect on Food Preparation Appliances

Smaller Household Trend Supports the Demand for Multifunctional Products

Consumer Search for Flexibility Favours Blenders Over Juice Extractors

Strong Brand Name and Distribution Keep Bosch Top-of-mind

Philips Taps Into Diet and Fitness Trends With New Technology Countertop Blender

Kenwood Benefits From Innovation That Offers Versatility and Functionality

"other" Personal Care Appliances Benefits From Rising Disposable Incomes

Convenience, Time- and Money-savings Boost the Appeal of Ipl Hair Removers

Connectivity Adds Dynamism To the Offer and Potential of Electric Toothbrush Units

Innovation and Model Extensions Help Philips To Retain Consumer Interest

Philips Sees Fast Share Growth With First-mover Advantage in Ipl Hair Removers

Strong Brands and Quality Focus Limit Space for Private Label

Evolving Coffee Culture Creates Space for More Coffee Making Solutions

Premiumisation Via Professional Standards and Stylish Designs Sees Unit Price Rises

Family and Leisure Cooking Sustain Volume Sales Despite Increasingly Hectic Lifestyles

Innovation in New and Traditional Product Areas Stimulates Share Growth for Philips

Nespresso Vertuo Boosts Nestl's by Meeting Consumers' Coffee Preference

A Premium and Stylish Profile Sees Moccamaster Gain Volume Share in 2019

the Smart Home and Convenience Trends Push Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Stick Is Set To Become the Main Format Through Convenience and Power

Energy-efficiency and Noise Set To Inform New Launches and Purchasing Decisions

Bsh Overtakes Electrolux Due To A Stronger Stable in An Increasingly Competitive Landscape

Consumers Appreciate the Higher Power and Innovation of New Dyson V11

New Launches Boost Volume Share Performances for Philips and Groupe Seb

