

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed on a positive note on Friday, riding on some encouraging economic data on World Health Organization's report that said it is too early to declare the coronavirus attack a global health emergency.



The World Health Organization acknowledged that the pneumonia-like respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said the virus did not yet constitute a so-called 'global health emergency.



On the data front, the euro area private sector grew at the same moderate pace as seen in the final month of 2019, survey data from IHS Markit showed today.



The composite output index held steady at 50.9 in January while the score was expected to rise to 51.1. The services PMI fell to 52.2 from 52.8 in the previous month. The manufacturing PMI rose to 47.8 from 46.3 a month ago.



The survey showed that the combined growth of the 'big-2' eurozone economies picked up, but this was offset by near-stagnation across the rest of the single-currency area.



Germany's private sector gained momentum in January as services activity grew at the fastest pace in five months amid a slower decline in manufacturing, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The flash composite output index rose more-than-expected to 51.1 in January from 50.2 in December. This was the highest score in five months and above forecast of 50.5.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 5-month high of 54.2 versus 52.9 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to rise marginally to 53.0.



Elsewhere, the U.K. manufacturing PMI jumped to a nine-month high of 49.8 in January versus 48.9 expected. The services PMI came in at a 16-month high of 52.9.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.86%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.04%, Germany's DAX climbed up 1.41% and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.88%, while Switzerland's SMI moved up by a modest 0.33%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden all closed notably higher.



Poland, Russia and Ukraine edged up marginally, while Turkey ended weak.



In the U.K. market, Hargreaves Lansdown, Rentokil, Experian, Halma, Smith & Nephew, Segro, Croda International, Relx, Tesco, Unilever, Intertek, Severn Trent, CRH and Ocado gained 2 to 3.5%. IAG, RBS, National Grid, Phoenix and United Utilities also rose sharply.



Just Eat shares declined sharply after the competition watchdog launched a last-minute investigation into the proposed merger between Just Eat and Takeaway.com.



In the French market, Carrefour gained more than 4% after the company reported a notable increase in fourth quarter sales.



Safran gained more than 3.5%. STMicroElectronics advanced 2.7%. Airbus Group, Dassault Sytemes, Veolia Environment, Legrand, Saint Gobain, Air Liquide and Schneider Electric also rose sharply.



Shares of Remy Cointreau plunged more than 10% after the company reported a more than 11% decline in third-quarter like-for-like revenues.



Shares of Swedesh telecoms equipment group Ericsson tumbled on smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings.



In Germany, Wirecard surged nearly 4.5%. Fresenius, RWE, SAP, Linde, Infineon, Merck and Siemens gained 2 to 3%. Deutsche Bank, Henkel, Beiersdorf and Bayer also rallied sharply.



Daimler declined by about 1%. BMW ended modestly lower, while Volkswagen edged higher.



