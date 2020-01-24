The "Soft Drinks in Hungary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hungarian economy continued to improve in 2019, with low unemployment levels and repeated rises in the minimum wage resulting in a further strengthening of purchasing power, which allowed for greater spending on groceries, including soft drinks. Consumer confidence continued to improve, and off-trade sales continued to grow in both volume and value terms, as more consumers could afford to spend on non-essential and impulse products.
The author's Soft Drinks in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes, company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Health Trend Is A Major Growth Driver in the Mature Bottled Water Category
- Still Bottled Water Outperforming Carbonated Bottled Water
- Functional Bottled Water the Most Dynamic Product
- Leading Player's Magnesia Brand Is Proving Attractive To Health-conscious Consumers
- Online Sales Increasing the Availability of Purified and Bulk Water
- Natural Mineral Bottled Water A Popular Health-conscious Choice in the On-trade
- Hot Weather and Increasing Disposable Income Help Boost Sales of Carbonates
- Players Continue To Promote and Market Their Products To Maintain Consumer Awareness
- On-trade Continues To Outperform Off-trade
- Coca-Cola Focusing on "zero" Products
- Szentkirlyi-kkkti svnyvz To Take Over the Pepsi Brand in Hungary
- Hell Energy Expands Its Production Facilities in A Bid To Boost Domestic Sales and Exports
- Concentrates Back in Vogue Thanks To Healthier Variants and New Flavours
- All-natural Products A Good Way for Liquid Concentrates To Fight Off Competition From Other Soft Drinks Products
- "home-made" Lemonade Continues To Trend in the On-trade
- Domestic Producers Maintain Sales Via Constant Product Development
- Private Label Players Adding Premium Products To Their Ranges
- Prices Could Be Pushed Higher by Move Towards Sports Drink and Hw Ff Powder Concentrates
- Juice Continues To Benefit From But Also Be Shaped by Health Trends
- Juice Drinks Continues Growing As A Healthier Alternative To Carbonates
- Innovation Helping To Keep Consumers Interested in More Mature Juice Categories
- Competition Fierce Between Leading Manufacturers
- Rauch Launches Rauch Juice Bar Line
- Discounters Lidl and Aldi Making Not From Concentrate 100% Juice More Affordable
- Increasing Trend for On-the-go Coffee Consumption Benefits Rtd Coffee
- Reduced-sugar Rtd Coffee Attracts Health-conscious Consumers
- Seasonality and Packaging Also Play A Role Alongside Convenience
- Frieslandcampina Renews Its Milli Brand With Premium 250ml Pet Bottle Packaging
- Swiss Brand Emmi Launched in Hungary, While Spar Adds A Premium Version To Is Line-up
- Starbucks Looks To Tap Into the Premium Segment, Albeit Sometimes Using Discounts
- New Products and Flavours To Help Maintain Rtd Tea's Growth Momentum
- Health-conscious Choices Expand Within Rtd Tea
- Advertising, Marketing and New Healthy Versions Helping To Drive Growth
- Coca-Cola Adds New Flavour Combinations To Its New Fuze Tea Brand
- Hell Energy Adds Two Zero Variants To Its Xixo Product Line
- Players Looking To Break the Traditional Monopoly of Coca-Cola Brands in the On-trade
- Energy Drinks Continues Delivering Healthy Growth, Backed by Strong Company Activity
- Health Trends Still Having More of A Positive Than A Negative Effect on Energy Drinks
- Presence of Energy Drinks Remains Weak in the On-trade
- Coca-Cola Has Another Go at Launching the Coca-Cola Energy Line in Hungary
- Hell Energy's Expanded Production Facilities Will Serve Both the Domestic and Export Markets
- Energy Drinks Distribution More Diversified Than Other Soft Drinks
- Sports Drinks Reaching A Wider Audience As More People Begin Actively Exercising
- Specialisation/segmentation A Tool for Fighting Competition From Other Soft Drinks
- Online Sales Continue To Grow
- International Power Brands Lead, But Niche Brands and Private Label Also Play A Role
- Aldi's Private Label Line Wins An Award As Lidl Enters Sports Drinks
- Move To Powder and Liquid Concentrate Format Could Threaten Rtd Sales
