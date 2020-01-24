The "Soft Drinks in Hungary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hungarian economy continued to improve in 2019, with low unemployment levels and repeated rises in the minimum wage resulting in a further strengthening of purchasing power, which allowed for greater spending on groceries, including soft drinks. Consumer confidence continued to improve, and off-trade sales continued to grow in both volume and value terms, as more consumers could afford to spend on non-essential and impulse products.

The author's Soft Drinks in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes, company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List of Contents and Tables

Executive Summary

Soft Drinks Growing Thanks To Improving Economy and Rising Tourism Levels

Healthier Soft Drinks Continue To Perform Strongly

Innovation and Promotion To the Fore Among Soft Drinks Players

Health and Wellness Driving Product Development and Innovation in Soft Drinks

Health Trends Will Continue To Help Shape the Growing Soft Drinks Market

Market Data

Appendix

Fountain Sales in Hungary

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Health Trend Is A Major Growth Driver in the Mature Bottled Water Category

Still Bottled Water Outperforming Carbonated Bottled Water

Functional Bottled Water the Most Dynamic Product

Leading Player's Magnesia Brand Is Proving Attractive To Health-conscious Consumers

Online Sales Increasing the Availability of Purified and Bulk Water

Natural Mineral Bottled Water A Popular Health-conscious Choice in the On-trade

Hot Weather and Increasing Disposable Income Help Boost Sales of Carbonates

Players Continue To Promote and Market Their Products To Maintain Consumer Awareness

On-trade Continues To Outperform Off-trade

Coca-Cola Focusing on "zero" Products

Szentkirlyi-kkkti svnyvz To Take Over the Pepsi Brand in Hungary

Hell Energy Expands Its Production Facilities in A Bid To Boost Domestic Sales and Exports

Concentrates Back in Vogue Thanks To Healthier Variants and New Flavours

All-natural Products A Good Way for Liquid Concentrates To Fight Off Competition From Other Soft Drinks Products

"home-made" Lemonade Continues To Trend in the On-trade

Domestic Producers Maintain Sales Via Constant Product Development

Private Label Players Adding Premium Products To Their Ranges

Prices Could Be Pushed Higher by Move Towards Sports Drink and Hw Ff Powder Concentrates

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Juice Continues To Benefit From But Also Be Shaped by Health Trends

Juice Drinks Continues Growing As A Healthier Alternative To Carbonates

Innovation Helping To Keep Consumers Interested in More Mature Juice Categories

Competition Fierce Between Leading Manufacturers

Rauch Launches Rauch Juice Bar Line

Discounters Lidl and Aldi Making Not From Concentrate 100% Juice More Affordable

Increasing Trend for On-the-go Coffee Consumption Benefits Rtd Coffee

Reduced-sugar Rtd Coffee Attracts Health-conscious Consumers

Seasonality and Packaging Also Play A Role Alongside Convenience

Frieslandcampina Renews Its Milli Brand With Premium 250ml Pet Bottle Packaging

Swiss Brand Emmi Launched in Hungary, While Spar Adds A Premium Version To Is Line-up

Starbucks Looks To Tap Into the Premium Segment, Albeit Sometimes Using Discounts

New Products and Flavours To Help Maintain Rtd Tea's Growth Momentum

Health-conscious Choices Expand Within Rtd Tea

Advertising, Marketing and New Healthy Versions Helping To Drive Growth

Coca-Cola Adds New Flavour Combinations To Its New Fuze Tea Brand

Hell Energy Adds Two Zero Variants To Its Xixo Product Line

Players Looking To Break the Traditional Monopoly of Coca-Cola Brands in the On-trade

Energy Drinks Continues Delivering Healthy Growth, Backed by Strong Company Activity

Health Trends Still Having More of A Positive Than A Negative Effect on Energy Drinks

Presence of Energy Drinks Remains Weak in the On-trade

Coca-Cola Has Another Go at Launching the Coca-Cola Energy Line in Hungary

Hell Energy's Expanded Production Facilities Will Serve Both the Domestic and Export Markets

Energy Drinks Distribution More Diversified Than Other Soft Drinks

Sports Drinks Reaching A Wider Audience As More People Begin Actively Exercising

Specialisation/segmentation A Tool for Fighting Competition From Other Soft Drinks

Online Sales Continue To Grow

International Power Brands Lead, But Niche Brands and Private Label Also Play A Role

Aldi's Private Label Line Wins An Award As Lidl Enters Sports Drinks

Move To Powder and Liquid Concentrate Format Could Threaten Rtd Sales

