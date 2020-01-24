The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme has been specifically designed for HR professionals to explain employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format mixing knowledge with a solid practical approach so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.

Over two days, this course will logically take a journey through the employment lifecycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not, people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.

Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. The course will equip you with the knowledge and skills to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and confidently within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.

Benefits of attending:

Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice

Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically

Be up to date with this fast-changing area of the law

Raise your profile within your organisation

Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict

Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay within the confines of the law

Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of some of your key practices

Employment law is an ever-changing beast. Here is a reminder of just four of the changes that happened in April 2019. Are you up to speed?

The deadline for private-sector and voluntary-sector employers to publish their second gender pay gap report was 4 April 2019, while public-sector employers must publish their second gender pay gap report no later than 30 March 2019.

Changes to payslips came into law. Firstly, payslips must include additional information for individuals whose pay varies depending on the number of hours that they have worked. Where an individual's pay varies by reference to time worked, the payslip must set out the number of hours paid for on this variable basis. Secondly, the right to a payslip is extended to all workers, rather than just employees, for pay periods that begin on or after 6 April 2019.

From 6 April 2019, the minimum level of employer contribution into a pensions auto-enrolment scheme increased from 2% to 3%, with an increase to the employee contribution from 3% to 5%. The total minimum contribution therefore increases from 5% to 8%.

The national living wage for workers aged 25 and over increased to 8.21 per hour on 1 April 2019. Other national minimum wage rates also increased, with hourly rates rising to 7.70 for workers aged 21 to 24, to 6.15 for workers aged 18 to 20 and to 4.20 for workers under 18 who are no longer of compulsory school age. In addition, the weekly rate of statutory maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay increased to 148.68 for pay weeks commencing on or after 7 April 2019.

Agenda

Module 1 When employment begins

When employment begins Module 2 Discrimination and equality

Discrimination and equality Module 3 Managing change

Managing change Module 4 Employee complaints

Employee complaints Module 5 Capability

Capability Module 6 Conduct

Conduct Module 7 Ill health

Ill health Module 8 Family-friendly issues

Family-friendly issues Module 9 When employment ends

When employment ends Module 10 Redundancy

Redundancy Module 11 TUPE

TUPE Module12 Employment Tribunal

