

STIHL recalls about 16,400 STIHL RE 90 pressure washers due to injury hazard.



According to the company, the recalled pressure washer nozzle can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure during use, posing an injury hazard.



STIHL said it received seven reports of the nozzle detaching from the spray wand during use. However, no injuries have been reported.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact STIHL or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer to receive a free replacement spray wand.



The recall involves the spray wand supplied with STIHL RE 90 Pressure Washers. The pressure washer is gray and orange with 'STIHL RE 90' printed on the front. The product was sold at authorized STIHL dealers nationwide from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $180.



