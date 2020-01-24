Farah and Farah Raises $115,778 for Five Star Veterans Center

In November 2019, Farah and Farah launched the annual Salute to Veterans fundraising campaign, matching donations made to the Five Star Veterans Center up to $40,000

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2020 / Farah and Farah is proud to announce that its Salute for Veterans campaign raised a total of $115,778 for the Five Star Veterans Center, including a $40,000 donation from the company.

Farah and Farah, founded in 1979, is a law firm that specializes in personal injury litigation. Farah and Farah is also known for its philanthropic efforts in its local Jacksonville community.

Farah and Farah has had a strong partnership with the Five Star Veterans Center since 2018. The Five Star Veterans Center aims to transform the lives of homeless military veterans who suffer from PTSD or injuries by providing safe housing and supportive services.

In 2018, Farah and Farah launched the first Salute to Veterans campaign. The firm raised $83,704 and matched $79,000 in donations, making the funds generated from the campaign a total of $162,704. As a result of the media coverage from that campaign, 15 veterans were made aware of Five Star Veterans Center and reached out for help. With the donated funds, Five Star increased their capacity from 32 to 42.

"Without the service and commitment of our active duty military and veterans, we would not have the rights and freedom we get to enjoy every day," says Eddie Farah.

"We are proud to support our veterans and look forward to continuing our partnership with the Five Star Veterans Center."

About Five Star Veterans Center:

Five Star Veterans Center provides safe housing and support services to our nation's displaced military veterans battling PTSD and traumatic brain injury. Under the care of Five Star's incredible staff led by Colonel Len Loving and his wife Suzie, these heroes are given second chances at living fulfilling and productive lives.

About Farah and Farah

Brothers Eddie and Chuck Farah founded Farah and Farah in 1979. The firm, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is comprised of a skilled and experienced team of personal injury attorneys. In addition to auto accidents, the firm has significant experience handling cases such as workplace injuries, slip and fall incidents, medical malpractice, defective products and drugs, social security disability cases, brain injuries, and wrongful death. Over its 40 years in business, the firm has made recoveries in excess over $1 billion for its clients. Farah and Farah is also committed to giving back to the community it serves through various initiatives.

