WASHINGTON, January 26 (WNM/Reuters/Timothy Gardner) - Scientists said that for the first time, a satellite on a routine global survey identified and measured methane gas escaping from a gas well explosion, a tool that could be important in efforts to curb climate change. Oil and gas accidents have long emitted vast amounts of methane, a gas second only to carbon dioxide in its potential to warm the planet. Measuring such releases has been a challenge to scientists. But on Monday a study released ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...