Press Works: Meet the Man Dedicated to Helping Small Business Owners Win in 2020: Cory Jean

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2020 / Meet the man who has helped countless businesses grow and succeed. With over 25 years of experience in the business realm, Cory has been through it all. So what if you had the help of someone who managed to grow his portfolio, and that of his clients, by at least 20-40% a year. Through good years and bad, through recessions and economic growth.

Cory Jean is that man, and his proven track record backs up every claim made in this article. He is known in the industry for his accountability and guaranteed success. He even admits he is known as the man who gets the job done. This article will explain in detail who Cory is, whom he is trying to help, and what you can expect when you work with him.

Insight on Cory Jean

Cory Jean is a small business expert with proven business strategies and a wealth of knowledge that will be used to grow your business, no matter the economy. Cory doesn't come from the best home; he didn't have the easiest start in life. Everything Cory has achieved was earned, not handed to him. He worked hard for everything. From a young age, Cory steadied his focus intending to better his life and that of others. He worked hard, put himself through college, and left with a double major in business and planning. It is this same hard work and tenacious dedication that has allowed him to grow into the fantastic business strategist that he is today.

Cory dove headfirst into the world of business and quickly found success. When he entered the workforce in 1995, the world was still struggling with a recession. During 2008-2016 the economy was incredibly volatile, and many businesses the world over were forced to close. During this time, Cory went from being a smalltown boy coming from a broken home to a multi-millionaire. He made his first million dollars at 30; by the time he was 35, he had made several more. Over this time, Cory kept his and his client's portfolios steadily growing, despite the economy. This rapid growth is how he got his reputation as an influencer committed to the growth of small businesses. The success he has had with small businesses is how he knows his strategies work; they were tested in the fire.

Why Cory Can Help Your Business

Cory specializes in growing small or family businesses, ones that are currently making high six or low seven figures but are looking to make more. He works closely with businesses wanting to grow their client base, increase profits, increase sales, and scale their business. But it isn't just profits that are important to him. Cory sees the value in the community; he always aims to improve the business, yes, but also the lives of the employees.

He also knows the value of community, for the people and the business. How a small business coexists with its local community is a symbiotic relationship. Better community outreach is good for the community but also helps to develop trust and build brand loyalty.

The Client Always Comes First

When looking for a business coach, there are three things you are looking for. Reliability, accountability, and experience, Cory has all three. Cory has amassed over 25 years of business consulting experience by specializing in tough financial situations and financial problems. If you are worried that a business coach is not going to be interested in helping you and your business because your financial situation is unfortunate, you are wrong. Cory knows that is just when you need his help the most, and that is the kind of client he is looking for. Over those 25 years, he has developed a unique perspective with unique abilities for problem-solving. Cory's unique insight into what does and doesn't work has been tried and tested during his time helping thousands of businesses.

So what do you get when you hire Cory? Full transparency. He will tell it like it is, he knows the only way for you to be super successful is to get all the information, not a sugar-coated version. He specializes in marketing, especially digital marketing, as well as local marketing within the community. Every business is different; they all have different situations with different needs. Because of this, Cory will provide you with a personalized strategy with well-developed plans for your exact situation. You will be getting a dedicated, hands-on professional who will always be in your corner that genuinely cares about you and your business.

Conclusion

If you are someone who is looking for help with your struggling business, or someone who needs a little nudge to take their company to the next level, Cory is the man for the job. Cory is excited for 2020 and we can't wait to see where the new year will take him and what he can accomplish.

Name: Cory Jean

Company Name: PowerCredit

Contact Information: Cory@coryjeansuccess.com

