Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
24.01.20
21:59 Uhr
288,70 Euro
-0,05
-0,02 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
286,50
288,80
26.01.
288,50
288,60
24.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC288,70-0,02 %