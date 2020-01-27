Vor rund fünf Jahren traf Apple-Chef Tim Cook in seinem Fitnessstudio auf ein Produkt, das ihn von Beginn an überzeugte. Seitdem investiert er sowohl Geld als auch Know-How in das Startup aus San Francisco.
? Apple-Chef Tim Cook investiert in umweltfreundliches, stylisches Produkt ? Startup konnte Cook im Fitnessstudio überzeugen ? Neben Geld auch Know-How investiert
Investition in Produkt ohne Apple-Logo
Es kommt relativ selten vor, dass Apple-CEO Tim Cook in Produkte investiert, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
? Apple-Chef Tim Cook investiert in umweltfreundliches, stylisches Produkt ? Startup konnte Cook im Fitnessstudio überzeugen ? Neben Geld auch Know-How investiert
Investition in Produkt ohne Apple-Logo
Es kommt relativ selten vor, dass Apple-CEO Tim Cook in Produkte investiert, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
APPLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de