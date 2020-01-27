SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story onincreasing local procurement by 28% for a company in the metals and mining industry.

Project background

The company wanted to meet the cost, quality and delivery time expectations while investing in sustainable economic growth. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to address current barriers to local procurement in host countries.

The company wanted to address current barriers to local procurement in host countries. Objective 2: They also wanted to identify suppliers with sufficient capacity to meet their procurement needs.

"Companies must develop the local supply base to increase the security of supply, reduce costs, minimize lead times, and gain more favorable negotiations on accessing resources," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading company in the metals and mining industry - obtained specific insights to undertake supplier development initiatives. The solution offered helped them to:

Increase local procurement by 28%.

Improve flexibility, increase revenues, and reduce supply chain costs.

Outcome: To address the gaps and barriers to local procurement, the experts at SpendEdge offered supplier insights to create a local supplier database and improve the tendering process. They identified potential markets for certain products and analyzed the factors influencing the purchasing process. This helped the client to devise effective local procurement strategies and create multiple smaller contracts for operations such as transport and trucking. The solution offered further helped the client to mitigate risks across the supply chain and gain a competitive advantage over other metals and mining companies

