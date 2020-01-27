Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q16U ISIN: CH0039542854 Ticker-Symbol: MEF1 
Lang & Schwarz
27.01.20
08:02 Uhr
22,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCH GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,200
23,000
08:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCH GROUP
MCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCH GROUP AG22,600-0,44 %