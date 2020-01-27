

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said it submitted Supplemental Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the most common form of Liver Cancer.



The application was based on the results of the Phase III IMbrave150 study, which demonstrated that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin reduced the risk of death by 42% and reduced the risk of disease worsening or death, compared with sorafenib.



Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors.



