Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, announces today its financial calendar for FY 2019 and FY 2020.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
Event
Planned Date
Financial earnings for FY 2019
March 23, 2020
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2020
April 27, 2020
Annual general meeting of shareholders
May 2020
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2020
July 29, 2020
Financial earnings for HY 2020
August 31, 2020
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2020
October 26, 2020
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2020
January 27, 2021
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200126005010/en/
Contacts:
MEMSCAP
Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com