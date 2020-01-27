Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBCB ISIN: US5006881065 Ticker-Symbol: KOS1 
Frankfurt
24.01.20
18:29 Uhr
5,350 Euro
-0,200
-3,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,280
5,490
08:06
5,280
5,470
08:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KOSMOS ENERGY
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD5,350-3,60 %