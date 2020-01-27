Reiss Holdings Limited reports strong like-for-like sales over the Christmas period and continues to expand its global footprint

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reiss Holdings Limited, the premium international fashion brand, today reported Christmas trading figures for 7 weeks to 18thJanuary 2020.

In summary, for the 7 weeks to 18thJanuary 2020:

Total Group sales growth +21%

Total like-for-like* sales growth +18%

UK sales growth +19%

UK like-for-like sales growth +15%

*Like-for-like sales, worldwide, in constant currency

Reiss is now present in 15 markets, with a total of 226 points of sale. It has 82 standalone stores, 104 department store concessions and 40 wholesale and franchise points of sale including Nordstrom in the US and Shinsegae in South Korea.

Christos Angelides, CEO of Reiss commented:

"We are pleased that Reiss has performed strongly over the Christmas period, which is a continuation of the momentum we have seen throughout the whole of 2019. Our customers are responding positively to the steps we have taken to improve the quality and style of our products and we have introduced the brand to more customers both online and through additional physical points of sale. Looking ahead, as we start the New Year, I am encouraged by the early sell through of our Spring/Summer collections and the continued expansion of our business internationally".

Imagery of the new Spring/Summer 2020 campaign is available to download here:

https://we.tl/t-2Y9REbE2Uv

Reiss' financial year ends on February 1st 2020. Reiss will report full year results before the end of Q1 2020.

Contacts:

Jonathan Blanchard

Chief Operating Officer

0203 075 2000

www.reiss.com