PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 27.01.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB003722A 27.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01022C LTGNB01022C securities auction 29.01.2020 LHV Group LHVB065025A Coupon payment date TLN 31.01.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG 31.01.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Sales figures VLN ESO1L 31.01.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Sales figures VLN 31.01.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR0187528A Sales figures VLN LEGR020027A 31.01.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 12 VLN months 31.01.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 12 VLN months 31.01.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Interim report, 12 TLN months 31.01.2020 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 12 RIG months 31.01.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG 31.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB000021C 31.01.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.