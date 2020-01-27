

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Golden Pearl Trading Corp. is recalling certain ready-to-eat or RTE imported Siluriformes products that were produced without benefit of import inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The FSIS said in a statement that the recall involves around 12,054 pounds of Siluriformes products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.



In addition, Golden Pearl, doing business as Dandy Food Products, imported the products from Singapore, a country ineligible to export RTE Siluriformes products to the U.S.



The San Lorenzo, California-based company recalled 113-g. foil bags containing 'Sugar Kid SALTED EGG FISH SKIN.' The affected items were imported on various dates on or around September 26, 2019 through December 24, 2019.



These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in seven states, including California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah and Washington.



FSIS said the problem was discovered during a routine surveillance activity of imported products, but there were no reports of any adverse reactions due to their consumption. The agency urged consumers to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



The latest USDA Recall is classified as Class I, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



In December last year, Canada-based Montpak International Inc. recalled around 2,804 pounds of veal and lamb products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the U.S.



Earlier, Richwell Group, Inc., doing business as Maxfield Seafood, recalled about 55,300 pounds of Siluriformes fish products and Q's American Best Trading Inc. recalled around 1,008 pounds of imported Siluriformes fish products for the same reason.



