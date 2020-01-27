Brandon Hire Station Achieves Dramatic Improvement in Driver Performance With Lytx

Leading tool hire company experienced a 56% reduction in overall risk year-over-year

MILTON KEYNES, U.K., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Hire Station, one of the U.K.'s biggest tool and plant hire companies, has significantly improved its drivers' safety records after installing video telematics and analytics solutions from Lytx. Collisions and risky driving incidents fell by approximately 56% in one year, while following-distance events were down almost 75%.

Lytx is a leading global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-based video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions. The company has also helped Brandon Hire Station to improve driver safety and use video evidence to make it simpler to resolve insurance claims in the event of an incident. Harnessing Lytx video, Brandon Hire Station can provide drivers with a video clip of exactly what went wrong during a risky event, which allows for a more productive and personalised conversation.

Over a 12-month period, Brandon Hire Station saw the following improvements:

56% reduction in overall risk frequency and severity

77% reduction in following distance <1 second

74% reduction in following distance 1-2 seconds

46% reduction in collisions

31% reduction in late responses

25% reduction in other distracted driving incidents

"Our drivers have responded brilliantly to the introduction of Lytx," said Stuart Conway, fleet manager at Brandon Hire Station, and highly commended 'Commercial Fleet Manager of the Year' at the 2019 Commercial Fleet News Awards. "Overwhelmingly, they saw it as an investment in their safety and future and in the safety of other road users too. I'd like to think the very strong results we've already achieved are only the beginning."

As well as implementing its video and analytic capabilities, the Lytx Driver Safety Programme has delivered prescriptive and customised coaching insights to Brandon Hire Station's fleet managers. Lytx leverages video, motion and engine control module (ECM) sensors to present a superior and accurate view of risk, with greater than 95% accuracy across more than 60 risky driving behaviours - helping to filter out the noise and enable fleets to focus on what's most important.

"One major factor in our decision was that Lytx reviews the 12-second clips captured and uploaded by the cameras, and only sends us what we need to see," Conway said. "Some of the other systems send you 15 hours of footage a day and we simply don't have the capacity to go through all of that."

Brandon Hire's safety improvements were recently recognised when the company was awarded Commercial Fleet News' 2019 Most Improved Fleet. The company has also achieved silver accreditation from the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS), and is aiming to achieve gold accreditation soon.

Moving forward, Brandon Hire Station is looking to develop its driver training further, as the company fully implements Lytx's best-in-class Driver Safety Programme.

