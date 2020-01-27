Emmanuel Coulon named Chief Technology Officer at OANDA

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Coulon as Chief Technology Officer. He will be responsible for driving the firm's global technology strategy and providing technical leadership across all areas of the business.

With a career that spans almost three decades, Coulon has worked with several leading financial services and technology firms over the years. He joins OANDA from ADSS where he served as Global Head of Technology, having previously worked at leading firms such as ICAP, Grupo CIMD and Effix Systems / Reuters.

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, commented, "With almost 30 years' experience, Emmanuel combines deep-seated technical expertise with an in-depth understanding of the electronic trading industry, which will be critical to our success as we explore new ways to leverage our technology and drive future growth. I'm delighted to welcome him as our new Chief Technology Officer."

Coulon commented, "A Fintech company at heart, OANDA has long been driven by a culture of innovation and technical excellence. As such, I'm excited to being part of such a dynamic team and look forward to enhancing our technology solutions even further."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange.