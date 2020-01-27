The Spanish Government Invests in Kenmei Technologies Through Its NEOTEC Technology Fund

VALENCIA, Spain, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Intelligence and Automation company Kenmei Technologies announced today that the Spanish Government has invested in the company through the NEOTEC technology fund managed by the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI).

The CDTI is a public business entity, reporting to the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness, which fosters the technological development and innovation of Spanish companies. It is the entity that channels the funding and support applications for national and international R&D&i projects of Spanish companies. The CDTI thus seeks to contribute to improving the technological level of the Spanish companies.

The NEOTEC program is a €250,000 equity-free grant for tech companies with a total available sum of 25 million euros to be invested in the most innovative startups or SMEs across Spain.

"Being selected by the Spanish Government for the NEOTEC program, which is one of the most competitive funding initiatives in Spain, is a significant milestone for Kenmei Technologies because not only does it provide funds to develop our products, but it also recognises our company as one of the top technological companies in Spain," said Vicent Soler, Chief Executive Officer of Kenmei Technologies. "The NEOTEC investment will consolidate our business plan by accelerating the development of our Network Intelligence & Automation solution, ADELE," added Vicent.

About Kenmei Technologies

Kenmei Technologies is a Spanish company based in Valencia founded by telecoms and software experts, focused on providing data intelligence through machine-based decision making methods, automating network operations and customer assurance, all designed to help operators deal with increasing network complexities.

For further information, please visit http://www.kenmei.ai.