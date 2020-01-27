Codebase Ventures Inc.: Code Subsidiary Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics Announces Investment in Red Light Holland Corp.

Investment will Advance Pioneering Whole Fungi Medicine Approach Which Focuses on Truffles

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics Inc., has made its first investment in the Red Light Holland Corp., a company based in the Netherlands with a focus on the production, growth and sales of truffle based products in compliance with all applicable laws.

"We believe Codebase shareholders will benefit from Red Light Holland's unique approach with its focus on truffles and whole fungi medicine, moving away from synthetic alternatives," said Mr. Brian Keane, Director. "Titan's initial investment is the first step in building a portfolio to give our shareholders a front row seat to the mushrooms and psychedelics sector as it builds significant momentum. Titan's mandate is to leverage its deep relationships globally to offer the best exposure available at the forefront of this burgeoning sector, to the benefit of Codebase shareholders."

Red Light Holland Corp. Highlights:

Red Light Holland Corp. is strategically based in the Netherlands, a jurisdiction where selling truffles is legal

Red Light Holland Corp. believes in the entourage effect of "whole fungi' medicine and is designed to profit off of the entire truffle, including the proven psilocybin compound, to the highest degree

Red Light Holland is distinguishing itself from other clinically studied treatments that use a very expensive synthetic compound in an isolate state; and use none of the fungi entourage effects, which Red Light Holland believes are critical to the efficacy of the medicines that the company aims to produce.

Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics will focus on identifying investment opportunities that meet with Company's investment mandate. Building on its initial $50,000 debt facility with Red Light Holland provided on January 23, 2020, Codebase may invest up to $2 million in such opportunities going forward. CODE is an investment company and its investments focus upon new technologies or innovative and emerging industries that have the potential to provide shareholders with significant growth.

Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics is actively seeking investment opportunities at the forefront of the mushroom and micro-dosing psychedelic healthcare sector. Codebase is not averse to taking management positions as it relates to companies in which they are investing.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is an investment company, led by technology and business experts who invest early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside, including the cannabis sector. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms, protocols and innovations - not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

