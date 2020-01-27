

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization decreased in January, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization fell to 75.5 percent in January from 77.0 percent in December.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, capacity utilization decreased to 75.8 percent in January from 76.9 percent in the preceding month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence increased to 104.1 in January from 103.6 in December.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence fell to 106.4 in January from 108.7 in the prior month.



