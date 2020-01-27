ClubSwan.com, the leader in membership driven financial solutions, further expands its innovative alternative banking capabilities to key global markets. As traditional financial institutions continually struggle to provide innovative and meaningful ways to bring value to individual and corporate customers and as digital assets/crypto currencies are experiencing global growth, ClubSwan.com continues to evolve to meet the efficiencies and demands that these new assets and our customers require and to which traditional banks have no answer.

Instead, closed bank accounts, rejected transactions, crippling delays with customers receiving their funds (if at all) are all the norm with traditional banks. To add to this dilemma, the availability of trustworthy solutions where customers have peace of mind for both crypto assets and traditional currencies have been non-existent... until now. A better alternative to banking is now available globally it is tested, proven, and built for those that demand advanced, intuitive and innovative alternative banking solutions for global currencies and crypto assets alike.

ClubSwan.com is the innovative alternative banking solution available globally, bridging the Traditional Currency and Crypto worlds. With almost $1 Billion ($1,000,000,000.00) in crypto to fiat liquidations, ClubSwan has provided the on-ramps and off-ramps to serve both fiat and crypto. This global membership allows users to seamlessly transact without the need for purchasing any kind of token to facilitate spend and usage. ClubSwan naturally bridges the liquidity of fiat to the crypto world previously, this has been a long standing problem for crypto users. With unique lifestyle services including wholesale travel, robust alternative banking services, the ability to seamlessly convert Crypto to Fiat, and a vast array of benefits brought into a single platform, the ClubSwan membership is disrupting the fintech and banking industry on a global scale.

Members receive a globally accepted debit card… ATMs, in-store, and online acceptance. Delivered via DHL within days of membership enrollment

Easily load, manage or transfer multiple currencies instantly or near instant

Take advantage of discounted travel through the 24/7 Concierge team with substantial discounts off major travel site prices.

Start transacting almost immediately after membership activation is completed.

ClubSwan.com has also revolutionized the onboarding experience by digitizing the KYC process. With compliance and a robust user experience at the center of this membership program, in only 5 minutes a new customer can enroll and customers instantly receive 3 multi-currency wallet accounts (GBP, EUR, USD) and the ability to have up to 7 crypto wallets (BTCH, BCH, ETH, LTC, and more). Customers can send funds globally via wire transfer or from the crypto wallets.

The ClubSwan membership program is now offering a 40% commission for all referrals. Now is the time to experience a truly better alternative to banking and elevate life.

About ClubSwan:

ClubSwan is a technology-based organization partnering its lifestyle memberships with a UK regulated financial services platform. ClubSwan has partnered with Nvayo Limited, a UK-based Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated financial services institution, authorised to hold multi currency balances, make payments and issue payment cards. Nvayo does not provide any crypto services. Cryptocurrency services are not currently regulated by the FCA or any other regulator in the UK. You understand that the price or value of crypto assets can rapidly increase or decrease at any time. The risk of loss in buying, selling, holding, or investing in crypto assets can be substantial and you can lose your money. Crypto assets received in relation to cryptocurrency transactions will not be safeguarded (under the UK Electronic Money Regulations 2011) or covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. We do not make any representation regarding the advisability of transacting in cryptocurrencies. We cannot guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information used in connection with your holding any exposure to crypto assets. ClubSwan offers additional services and support through its customer support and technology platform incorporating digital asset/currency transactions and liquidations.

