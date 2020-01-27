SThree (STEM) SThree: Replacement Final Results 27-Jan-2020 / 08:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. A number of non-material typographical changes have been made to the Final Results announcement released on 27.01.2020 at 07:00, specifically a number of figures in the Consolidated Income Statement. SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 30 November 2019 STHREE ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT SThree, the only global pure play specialist staffing business focused on roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), is today announcing its final results for the year ended 30 November 2019. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2019 2018 Variance Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Movement Constant (1) (2) (3) Currency Movement (4) Revenue (GBP 1,345.0 1,345.0 1,258.2 1,258.2 +7% +6% million) Contract 254.6 254.6 232.1 232.1 +10% +8% net fees (GBP million) Permanent 87.8 87.8 89.0 89.0 -1% -3% net fees (GBP million) Net Fees 342.4 342.4 321.1 321.1 +7% +5% (GBP million) Operating 60.0 57.7 53.9 47.5 +11% +9% profit (GBP million) Conversion 17.5% 16.9% 16.8% 14.8% +0.7% +0.6% ratio (%) pts pts Profit 59.1 56.8 53.4 47.0 +11% +9% before taxation (GBP million) Basic 33.2p 31.8p 30.7p 26.6p +8% +7% earnings per share (pence) Proposed 10.2p 10.2p 9.8p 9.8p +4% +4% final dividend (pence) Total 15.3p 15.3p 14.5p 14.5p +6% +6% dividend (pence) Net 10.6 10.6 (4.1) (4.1) - - cash/(debt ) (GBP million) (1) 2019 figures exclude the impact of GBP2.3 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring costs and CEO change costs. (2) 2018 figures exclude the impact of GBP6.4 million in exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (3) Variance compares adjusted 2019 against adjusted 2018 to provide a like-for-like view. (4) Variance compares adjusted 2019 against adjusted 2018 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior financial year foreign exchange rates are applied to current financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. (5) Net cash/(debt) represents cash & cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts. HIGHLIGHTS · Record revenue and profit for the Group · Revenue of GBP1.35bn up by 6%* · Adjusted operating profit grew by 9%* to GBP60.0m, a record level for the Group · Adjusted profit before tax up 11% YoY to GBP59.1m (2018: GBP53.4m) · Reported profit before tax up 21% YoY to GBP56.8m (2018: GBP47.0m) · Strategic focus driving net fees growth for the full year of 5%* · Strong growth in USA, Continental Europe and Asia Pacific & Middle East · Good growth across Technology, Life Sciences, Energy & Engineering · 86% of Group net fees generated from international markets (2018: 83%) · Strong growth in Contract net fees up 8%*, in line with strategy, now representing 74% of Group net fees (2018: 72%) · Permanent net fees down 3%* · Further improvements in operational performance · 0.6% pts* improvement in conversion ratio to 17.5%, reflecting strong trading performance and cost savings delivered from the restructuring of support functions · Bolstered management teams · Implemented new strategic process and defined new strategic pillars · Strong cash conversion underpins 6% increase in full year dividend to 15.3p (2018: 14.5p) · Year-end net cash position of GBP10.6m; underlining the cash flow resilience of our Contract emphasis and tighter working capital management. * In constant currency Mark Dorman, CEO, commented: "I am pleased to be reporting today on a record year for the Group, during which we delivered an adjusted operating profit of GBP60.0m. This performance is a result of the hard work delivered throughout the business over the period. Our focus on STEM and flexible working is delivering good overall growth despite a challenging trading background. Looking to the year ahead, we will continue to build our scalable platform. We will continue to invest in our people, data and technology as we execute against our focused strategy as outlined at our recent Capital Markets Day. Whilst early in the year, we can see that broader macro-economic and political uncertainties may well persist, and the trading environment remains similar to Q4. We have the right strategy, are in the right sectors and geographies, and our Contract focus will allow us to drive another year of progress towards our ambitions. We have a unique position at the centre of long-term secular global trends and are focused on the right markets which will stand us in good stead for the future. CHairman's statement I'm proud that SThree delivered in 2019 a record performance in terms of revenue, profitability and market penetration as we focused more tightly on providing our customers with the best STEM talent, our candidates with the opportunity to fulfil their ambitions and potential, and our employees with engaging and rewarding work. This is all the more impressive given a complex and somewhat unpredictable macro-economic and political backdrop in some of our main markets. Our purpose remains compelling and unchanged: bringing skilled people together to build the future. It is this purpose that governs our responsibility to all stakeholders. We have spent considerable effort and attention during the year to ensure that we are closer to our customers and candidate communities, and this remains a key future priority of the Group, together with enhancing our offering to employees and communicating better with our investors. We are pleased about the role that our business plays in wider society and have re-energised our CSR activities and implemented new initiatives under our ESG strategy. It is also significant that we have set ourselves a bold new target of reducing our absolute carbon emissions by 20% by 2024, helping to address one of the world's key challenges. The achievements in the year are in no small part the result of our exceptional, committed and entrepreneurial team. As signalled last year, Gary Elden stepped down as CEO in March after nearly 30 years in the business, the last six of them as CEO. Gary was responsible for setting a number of the business foundations we have in place today and which provide an enviable springboard for future growth. We wish him all the best in his new endeavours and thank him for his leadership and direction. I would

