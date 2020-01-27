

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks tumbled on Monday as the coronavirus spread globally and caused more fear with death tolls more than tripling from last week.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain will become a 'global, trail-blazing country' as he unveiled the government's full plans to mark 'Brexit day' this Friday. The U.K. will officially leave the European Union at 11pm on Friday 31 January.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 160 points, or 2.11 percent, at 7,425 after rallying 1 percent on Friday.



Airline stocks and luxury goods makers were among the worst hit. British Airways owner IAG slumped 5.2 percent and luxury brand Burberry lost 5.4 percent.



Miners also succumbed to heavy selling pressure. Anglo American slumped 5.7 percent, Antofagasta lost 5 percent and Glencore gave up 4.4 percent.



AstraZeneca dropped 1.5 percent. The company announced that its Brilinta (ticagrelor) met primary endpoint in Phase III THALES trial in stroke.



Halma shed half a percent after it acquired NovaBone Products, LLC, a manufacturer of synthetic bone graft products, based in Florida, USA.



TI Fluid Systems declined 2.5 percent. The company said it anticipates fiscal 2019 results to be in line with its guidance.



