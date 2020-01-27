Business Reporter: Why Best-of-Breed Solutions are the Way Forward for Procurement Processes

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement can successfully evolve through the use of best-of-breed solutions, says Market Dojo.

Amid rapid digital transformation, companies must be able to adapt to change. The need to manage change has never been more apparent, as mistakes made in the supply chain can have detrimental effect to a company's value says software company Market Dojo.

"Reputations take years and years to build but they can be destroyed in seconds through bad supply chain decisions," stresses Alun Rafique, CEO and co-founder of Market Dojo in a Business Reporter video interview.

The problem is that procurement has largely been left behind in a world of digitalisation. Where many areas of the business have developed specialist tools, procurement still rely on the use of emails and spreadsheets. So how can this be tackled? Through best-of-breed solutions, which have endless benefits:

Fit for purpose

User friendly

Quick and easy to pick up

Far more affordable than an ERP implementation, with faster ROI

Able to focus more directly on specific customer needs/attention

Nick Drewe, COO of Market Dojo, emphasises that "best-of-breed tools are everything that ERPs are not". These solutions are facilitating a much needed procurement revolution, so that businesses can not only keep up with, but reap the rewards of, digital transformation.

To learn more about why best-of-breed solutions are the way forward for procurement processes, read the full article or watch the video here.

