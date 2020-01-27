Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the Steel Market

Steel Market Report 2020-2030

Volume and Value Forecasts by Process (Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Direct Rolled, Tubes, Others), by Steel Type (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Others), by End-User Industry (Automotive, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Oil & Gas, Construction, Others) Plus Financial Analysis of Leading Companies and Leading National Market and Volume (Consumption and Production) Analysis

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visiongain report provides base market value from 2019 and a yearly forecast from 2020 to 2030 in terms of revenue (USD Billion) and volume (million tons). To arrive at feasible conclusions historic steel production statistics have been considered from 2018. Markets for each steel type, process and end-use industry has been provided for the global market for the forecast period. Key industry dynamics, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, and application markets were evaluated to understand their impact on demand for the forecast period.

Market Trends:

• Demand for high strength stainless steel

• Growing Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific

• Increasing penetration of lightweight components and materials

• Increasing infrastructure development in developing nations

• Emerging electric vehicle industry

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The Steel Market is segmented on the Steel type, Process, Application, End User, and Country basis.

Steel Type

• Stainless Steel

• Carbon

• Alloy

• Others

Process

• Cold Rolled

• Direct Rolled

• Tubes

• Others

End User

• Construction

• Automotive

• Mechanical Engineering

• Electrical Engineering

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Application

• Domestic Appliance

• Container

• Shipbuilding

• Others

Country Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• US

• Mexico

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Russia

• Ukraine

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• Turkey

• Brazil

• Iran

• Rest

Companies covered in the report include:

ArcelorMittal

Fangda Group

Gerdau

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd.

JSW Steel

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Novolipetsk Steel PAO

POSCO

Tata Steel Corporation

