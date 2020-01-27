Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Partners With Las Vegas-Based Technovation Solutions in Providing First-Hand Guest Experience of Intelligent Automation

Center Provides Hands-on Technology Experience in True Guest Environment

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) (the "Company" or "Telkonet"), creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, energy efficiency and operational analytics for commercial markets has been selected by Technovation Solutions as its' Guest Room Energy Management (GREMS) technology partner. Providing the only commercial environment where hospitality owners can experience the newest and most innovative technologies in their intended environment, Technovation's Las Vegas-based Technology Center immerses its' visitors in an extraordinary experience. Through touching, using and interacting with the very technologies used within hospitality properties and by hospitality guests, visitors can use, compare and select the devices, finishes, technologies and software that they feel best fits the design and intent of their property.

With the hospitality industry evolving more rapidly every day, the pace of technology development continues to increase. In an effort to maximize time and resources, the Technovation Center showcases a broad range of technologies in their "user environments" allowing clients to see, feel, and experience what their guests will. This experience enables clients to better understand the value and differentiation of some of the industry's leading technologies. Through selecting Telkonet's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform for guestroom controls and energy management, Technovation is able to not only demonstrate the value of sustainability and energy savings to clients, but also demonstrate the extensive integration capabilities of the platform to communicate with intelligent devices from doorlocks, tablets, media platforms, lighting, shades, and more. By providing a first-hand "connected room" experience, Technovation and Telkonet are able to connect clients to a true experience prior to making a design decision.

"With the increasingly complex world of in-room technology, we were looking for a Partner that's able to integrate seamlessly throughout the entire guest experience," stated Peg McGregor, Technovation CEO. "Telkonet has proven itself as the industry leader in innovation, design, integrations, and services across a fully comprehensive platform. We're excited to bring this invaluable technology to our Clients and their experience in our Technology Center."

Telkonet's CEO, Jason Tienor continued, "Through partnering with a leader in technology consulting and participating in Technovation's exceptional Technology Center, we've already experienced the demand their customers bring for innovative solutions. We look forward to working together to expand the market's understanding of the potential for intelligent automation and continue to evolve the guest experience."

Telkonet's EcoSmart platform is currently on display in Technovation's Las Vegas facility and demonstrations may be scheduled with either Telkonet or Technovation.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

