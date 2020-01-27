The "Europe Building Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2014 2023) by Value and Volume across 30+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction, Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European building construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 2,037.7 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

This report provides data and trend analyses on European building construction industry, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,750+ charts and 1,500+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 150 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in Europe.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical pharmaceutical

Metal material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key Topics Covered:

Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Office Building Construction

Retail Building Construction Outlook

Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook

Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

Entertainment Building Construction Outlook

Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities

