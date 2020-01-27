The "Europe Building Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2014 2023) by Value and Volume across 30+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction, Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European building construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 2,037.7 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on European building construction industry, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,750+ charts and 1,500+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 150 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Market Data and Insights:
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in Europe.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
- Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical pharmaceutical
- Metal material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Key Topics Covered:
- Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
- Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
- Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Office Building Construction
- Retail Building Construction Outlook
- Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook
- Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
- Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
- Entertainment Building Construction Outlook
- Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
- Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
- Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities
