The "European Animation, VFX Video Games: Strategies, Trends Opportunities (2020-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European animation industry is growing fast and an increasing number of films produced in Europe have attracted global audiences and are distributed worldwide. The boom in European animation can be attributed to the world-class animation training schools, funding schemes, government tax incentives, Europe-wide as well as global collaborations through co-productions and availability of world-class talent. Europe produces about 40 animation films every year. About 15% of European movie admissions go into animation and one-fifth of admissions to animation films in Europe go to European productions. However, the market is dominated by American films who garner about 70% of admissions. The trend is in favour of local European animation productions as far as TV animation series is concerned. There are over 300 children's channels in the EU as well as specific on-demand services for kids. Moreover, about 65% of animation content on European TV channels is produced locally.

European animation productions targeted at television have achieved global success, however, in the case of movies, it is the major American studios that dominate the market. Film-based content such as video or mobile games is on the upswing giving rise to new partnerships as well as new business and revenue models. Given the global economic crunch, producers need to diversify their sources of funding and explore sources such as co-productions, equity financing and other forms of loans.

The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Key highlights from the report:

The total value of the European Animation VFX industry was US$ 45.9 billion in 2019

The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 20 billion in 2019

Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

3D animation and VFX are the fastest growing segments

The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million

A selection of companies mentioned include:

3 Bear Animations

3 Bohemians

3d Canvas

3DVision

4.21 Productions

Archimde International

Areadigitale

Argo Productions

ASA Film

ATTIK

Attitude Studio

Atum animation

AXIS Animation

Banana Park

Barton Brothers

Basque Films

Bastei Media

Bavaria Film GmbH

Bonzai Films

BUF

BUG

Bugbox

Cartoon Pate

Cicciotun

Cinart

Craft Animations

DHX Media

Diafilm

Dice Productions

diForma Studio

Digi Trick

Digiflame Productions

Digipunk

Digital Salade

DPI Animation House

DreamWorks SKG

DR-TV

HEAD Genve

HeernikK

Helkon Filmverleih

Huumos osk.

HYPA.tv

IAD

Last Station

M.B.M. Associati

M.I.R.

m4e Group

M6 Interactions

Musicartoon

Muspryz Snc

Muste ja Valo Oy

Officine Pixel

Once Were Farmers

Oniria Distribution

Onur Yeldan

Raisat Ragazzi

RE 3D-2D-VIDEO

Roissy Films

Rokkit

Rolling Pictures

Rooster Studio

Rothkirch Cartoon -Film

Trikk

Trixter Film

Trollfilm

Truegritanimation

Virtual Factory

Virtual Magic

Visual Distraction

ZDF

Zedzero

ZeLIG

Zentropa

Zig Zag Films

ZigZag Animation

Zinkia Entertainment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2w7bk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005271/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900