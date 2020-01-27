Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.01.2020 | 11:28
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, January 27

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


Monthly Newsletter

27 January 2020

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of December 2019. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

Or, by clicking here

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778
Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited

