AVIRTEK Awarded $1 Million to Develop Tactical Cyber Immune System (TCIS)

TCIS Technology will be Transitioned to DOD and Commercial Markets

TUSCON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / AVIRTEK, Inc., is pioneering the development of cybersecurity products that can self-protect entire networks and beyond (users, computers, networks, data and applications) from any type of cyberattack. AVIRTEK announced today its $1 Million dollar product development award, received from the U.S. Army.

For more information about AVIRTEK, Inc., please visit https://avirtek.com.

The award will allow AVIRTEK's TCIS technology that is analogous to the human immune system to provide a defense mechanism against non-self (i.e., malicious intruders) within the cyber environment. The tangible benefits to end users of TCIS are: (i) 24 by 7 continuous surveillance and enforcement of normal behavioral of computers, networks, users and applications; and (ii) Seamless recovery from security breaches without impacting the overall cyber system performance.

AVIRTEK envisions a significant opportunity to commercialize the TCIS technology for government agencies, finance, industry, and cloud environments.

With more than $7 Million dollars of non-dilutive funding from the DOD, AVIRTEK developed a disruptive Autonomic Cyber Security (ACS) technology inspired by the human immune system.

"Although billions of dollars are spent on cybersecurity annually, the rate of cyberattacks is increasing and a significant percentage of the attacks are successful. Hardly a day goes by without news of successful cyberattacks," said Salim Hariri, founder of AVIRTEK. TCIS technology overcomes current cybersecurity deficiencies of being manual intensive, signature base, and not intelligent.

"TCIS is developed based on Zero Trust Principle (ZTP) that assumes the behaviors of computing systems, networks, users and their applications are malicious until they are validated to be normal," Hariri said. TCIS will effectively stop fast propagation of cyberattacks and mitigate their impacts, especially those launched by insiders.

About AVIRTEK, Inc.:

AVIRTEK, Inc. is a cyber security provider for SMBs, large enterprises, government, and the consumer market alike. AVIRTEK's ACS patented technology is analogous to the human immune system that can self-manage and self-protect with little involvement of users or administrators. The ACS system integrates bio-metrics and cyber-metrics along with predictive analysis and automated responses to stop cyberattacks in a timely manner. For information, contact at info@avirtek.com or visit https://avirtek.com

AVIRTEK

1236 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85719

Contact:

Salim Hariri

salim.hariri@avirtek.com

5209777954

SOURCE: AVIRTEK

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574123/AVIRTEK-Awarded-1-Million-to-Develop-Tactical-Cyber-Immune-System-TCIS