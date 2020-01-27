The "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America is the seventh consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the intelligent transportation systems market for public transport in these two regions.

This strategic research report provides you with 300 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 74 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

How is public transport organised and managed?

What is the geographical structure of public transport fleets in Europe and North America?

Which are the leading international and regional providers of aftermarket public transport ITS solutions?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What impact will the launch of standard factory installed onboard computers from the OEMs have on the market?

Which drivers and barriers are affecting the market for public transport ITS solutions?

How are the regulatory developments in Europe and North

America affecting the public transport ITS industry?

How will the public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Public transport in Europe and North America

1.1 Modal split of passenger transport

1.2 Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

1.3 Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

1.4 Rail-borne public transport modes

1.4.1 Trams and light rail

1.4.2 Metro

1.5 Organisation and contracting in public transport

1.5.1 Legal framework in Europe

1.5.2 Legal framework in North America

1.5.3 Organisational forms and regional differences

1.6 Major public transport operators

2 ITS technologies and solutions

2.1 Public transport ITS infrastructure

2.2 Public transport management

2.3 Traveller management

2.4 Driver management

2.5 Vehicle management

2.6 Business models and strategies

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Future industry trends

4 OEM products and strategies

4.1 Daimler

4.2 Iveco

4.3 MAN Truck Bus

4.4 Scania

4.5 Volvo Group

4.6 New Flyer

4.7 Gillig

4.8 Alexander Dennis (NFI Group)

4.9 VDL

4.10 Van Hool

5 Aftermarket solution providers

5.1 International

5.1.1 Conduent

5.1.2 ENGIE Ineo

5.1.3 GIRO

5.1.4 INIT

5.1.5 IVU

5.1.6 Siemens Mobility

5.1.7 Thales

5.1.8 Trapeze Group

5.2 Germany and Eastern Europe

5.2.1 Atron

5.2.2 DILAX Group

5.2.3 i-Cell

5.2.4 ICOM

5.2.5 Kontron Transportation (Kontron S&T)

5.2.6 Nettropolis

5.2.7 PSI Transcom

5.2.8 R&G

5.2.9 Radcom

5.2.10 Reach Now (Your Now)

5.2.11 Ridango

5.2.12 Scheidt Bachmann

5.2.13 Tri Star Group

5.2.14 UTI

5.3 France, Benelux and the UK

5.3.1 Actia

5.3.2 Comatis

5.3.3 Flowbird Group

5.3.4 GreenRoad

5.3.5 Hanover Displays

5.3.6 Journeo

5.3.7 Lumiplan

5.3.8 Maestronic

5.3.9 Masabi

5.3.10 MiX Telematics

5.3.11 Omnibus

5.3.12 RATP Smart Systems

5.3.13 Simpliciti

5.3.14 Ticketer

5.3.15 Vix Technology

5.4 The Mediterranean

5.4.1 Efacec

5.4.2 GMV

5.4.3 Goal Systems

5.4.4 Grupo ETRA

5.4.5 Indra

5.4.6 Leonardo

5.4.7 Link Technologies

5.4.8 Metatronix (Digigroup Informatica)

5.4.9 PluService

5.4.10 Swarco

5.4.11 Tecmic

5.5 The Nordics

5.5.1 Consat Telematics

5.5.2 FARA (Ticketer)

5.5.3 Hogia

5.5.4 Icomera (ENGIE Ineo)

5.5.5 Pilotfish

5.5.6 Sagasystem

5.5.7 Telia Company

5.5.8 Thoreb

5.5.9 Traffilog

5.5.10 TriNorth Solutions

5.5.11 Trivector System

5.5.12 Vehco

5.6 North America

5.6.1 Accenture

5.6.2 Avail Technologies

5.6.3 Clever Devices

5.6.4 Connexionz

5.6.5 Cubic Transportation Systems

5.6.6 Ecolane

5.6.7 Ford Smart Mobility

5.6.8 ISR Transit

5.6.9 Luminator Technology Group

5.6.10 Moovit

5.6.11 Routematch

5.6.12 Swiftly

5.6.13 Synovia Solutions

5.6.14 Zonar Systems (Continental)

