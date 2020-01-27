Business Reporter: Three Ways to Improve Learning and Development for Employees in the Digital Age

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies need to move with the times in terms of their training, says Absorb.

New approaches are needed to help employees develop the skills necessary for navigating the digital age, and businesses need to put training at the fore and rethink how learning is delivered.

Mike Owens, Founder and CEO of Absorb Software, believes that businesses need to "reskill and upskill to meet the workforce needs of the future." But how can companies best equip their employees to deal with the dizzying digital evolution? There are three paths to a solution:

They can introduce efficient, customised learning programmes that tap into the latest technologies, tools and techniques

They can integrate learning into everyday tasks where information is needed

They can ensure employees learn on the job to reinforce the skills they've already acquired

"We are living in an information age where knowledge is power," Owens explains. "That's why it is crucial for businesses to provide effective training to their staff, so they can carry the fresh skills acquired into their work, helping to improve the company as a whole."

