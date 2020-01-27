The generous tariff is considered crucial by the Vietnamese government to maintain high levels of development in the rooftop segment until 2021.Vietnam's state-owned utility EVN has accepted to maintain unchanged at $0.0935/kWh the 20-year feed-in tariff for rooftop PV installations not exceeding 100 kW in size until 2021. The decision to leave unchanged the current tariff was suggested by the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), which said it is crucial to maintain high level of solar energy deployment in the residential and commercial segments. Prior to this decision, a lowered ...

