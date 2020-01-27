NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2020 were: 683.95p Capital only 691.47p Including current year income 683.95p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 691.47p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 160,000 ordinary shares on 22nd January 2020, the Company has 77,681,695 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 2,848,631 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.