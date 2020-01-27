The "Business Psychology Organisational Change" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Masterclass equips participants with practical solutions to manage organisational change successfully, taking the psychological needs of employees into account.

Delegates will also consider how to start to shift the mind-sets of employees so that they can actively embrace change, a pre-requisite for any organisations continued success.

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Context for change in organisations

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Business Psychology: How can it help?

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Business Psychology in the workplace.

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Learnings and takeaways

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

Speakers

Dave Millner Founder HR CURATOR, and Occupational Psychologist

