The "Business Psychology Organisational Change" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Masterclass equips participants with practical solutions to manage organisational change successfully, taking the psychological needs of employees into account.
Delegates will also consider how to start to shift the mind-sets of employees so that they can actively embrace change, a pre-requisite for any organisations continued success.
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Context for change in organisations
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Business Psychology: How can it help?
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Business Psychology in the workplace.
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Learnings and takeaways
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
Speakers
- Dave Millner Founder HR CURATOR, and Occupational Psychologist
