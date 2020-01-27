

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amity Packing Company Inc. is recalling around 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products for possible plastic presence, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS stated.



The agency said the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, thin pliable plastic.



The recall was initiated after Pre Brands LLC received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef. However, there were no adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products till date.



The recall affects 1-lb vacuum packed, packages containing 'Pre 95% Lean/5% fat ground beef' with lot code '0060,' and case code '11402.'



The raw ground beef items were produced on January 6, 2020 with a a use/freeze by date of '01/31/2020' on the product label.



The products were shipped to retail locations in nine states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.



FSIS urged consumers to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



The latest USDA recall is classified as Class II that indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.'



In similar incidents, Illinois-based Ashland Sausage Co. in December last year recalled about 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products, and Tyson Foods' unit Advance Pierre Foods recalled around 15,739 pounds of RTE beef patty products for the same reasons.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX