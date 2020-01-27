Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 384.44p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.06p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---