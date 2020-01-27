SoftServe Achieves Data Analytics Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Program

Specialization shows company's proficiency and experience with data insights using GCP technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has achieved the Data Analytics Specialization in the Google Cloud Premier Partner Program. This Partner Specialization affirms that SoftServe has demonstrated success turning large amounts of data into insights using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) technology. The company also recently surpassed a milestone 400 GCP certifications.

"SoftServe has the proficiency and expertise with GCP technology that allow us to turn huge amounts of unstructured data into actionable insights that empower our customers to succeed with greater speed and as they build their competitive edge in the cloud," said Todd Lenox, VP, digital services and partnerships at SoftServe. "This specialization highlights our commitment to leveraging the power of data to overcome the business challenges our clients face in a digital economy."

The Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified and highly trained partners that demonstrate technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and services areas. Partners that achieve the Data Analytics Specialization put client's data to work with integrated GCP big data products.

SoftServe joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in April 2017 and became a Google Cloud Premier Partner in August 2018. It holds the Machine Learning Specialization, Infrastructure Specialization, Internet of Things (IoT) Specialization, and Cloud Migration Specialization.

