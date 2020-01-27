The "Negotiating Influencing Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About this Masterclass
An interactive masterclass that takes you through the art of negotiation and influence using proven research and practical and insightful' techniques used to garner buy-in.
You will be given tools to help you communicate authentically, and be understood to maximise the outcomes for you and your organisation.
Course Time: 08:45 14.45
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Underpinning models
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Influencing skills
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Working with difference
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Negotiating
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
