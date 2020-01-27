The "Negotiating Influencing Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

About this Masterclass

An interactive masterclass that takes you through the art of negotiation and influence using proven research and practical and insightful' techniques used to garner buy-in.

You will be given tools to help you communicate authentically, and be understood to maximise the outcomes for you and your organisation.

Course Time: 08:45 14.45

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Underpinning models

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Influencing skills

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Working with difference

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Negotiating

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

