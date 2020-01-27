

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) said that baricitinib met the primary endpoint in BREEZE-AD4, an investigational Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of baricitinib in combination with topical corticosteroids (TCS) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who were inadequate responders, intolerant or had contraindication to treatment with cyclosporine.



The study met primary endpoint of at least 75% improvement of skin inflammation.



Atopic dermatitis, or atopic eczema, is a chronic, relapsing skin disease characterized by intense itching, dry skin and inflammation that can be present on any part of the body.



Atopic dermatitis is a heterogeneous disease both clinically and biologically, but may be characterized by chronic baseline symptoms of itch, redness and skin damage that are often punctuated with episodic, sometimes unpredictable, flares or exacerbations.



Lilly recently submitted baricitinib for regulatory review in Europe as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and plans to submit for approval in the U.S. and Japan in 2020. Full results from the BREEZE-AD4 study will be disclosed at future scientific venues and in peer-reviewed journals.



Baricitinib is approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in more than 60 countries, including the U.S., member states of the EU and Japan, and is marketed as OLUMIANT.



