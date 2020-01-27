The "2020 France Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Molecular Diagnostic Testing: Supplier Shares by Country and Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new study from the author contains 407 pages, and is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities for molecular diagnostic technologies and products in testing for genetic diseases, cancer, as well as forensic and paternity/HLA typing applications during the next five years.
Report Highlights
- Market shares of leading suppliers
- Business and technological trends in major markets
- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts
- Market shares of leading competitors
- Feature comparison of major analyzers
- Strategic profiles of leading market players and start-up firms developing innovative products
- Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.
Rationale
Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity molecular diagnostic testing markets are among the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods. In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by these markets, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.
France Market Overview
- Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and molecular diagnostic testing by country and market segment.
- Five-year test volume and sales projections.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Five-year test volume and sales projections.
- A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market by laboratory segment.
- Detailed market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.
Product/Technology Review
- Comparison of the major molecular diagnostic analyzers.
- Extensive review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over target/signal amplification methods.
- Worldwide listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new molecular diagnostic technologies and products.
Competitive Assessments
- Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- Applied Gene Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Biotest
- Cepheid
- Decode Genetics
- Diadexus
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic
- Illumina
- LabCorp
- Leica Biosystems
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Myriad Genetics
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sierra Molecular
- Takara Bio
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher
- Comprehensive listings of companies developing and marketing molecular diagnostic products, by test and application.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for new products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Business planning issues and concerns.
