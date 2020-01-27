MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Announces Single Serving Coffee Pod Infusion System Based on Newly Filed Patents and Hemp You Can Feel Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a company developing unique hemp infusion technologies and cannabinoid delivery systems, today announces a new system to enable coffee and other beverage companies to easily produce clean label hemp extract and cannabidiol (CBD) single-serving coffee and beverage pods. The product offering, which is based on two recently filed patents, will allow coffee manufacturers to produce coffee pods with precisely measured amounts of hemp extracts, CBD, or other cannabinoids and avoid the complexities of CBD infusions and potency testing.

Named Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee Infusions, the product is available in two formats. The first is a tablet containing hemp infusions and other ingredients that can be customized by the customer. The manufacturer simply adds the tablet to the coffee pod during the manufacturing process. Powdered forms are also available for manufacturers with automated capabilities. Whether in tablet or powder form, both include dual infusion technologies that use no chemical additives, surfactants or other processing additives. Upon contact with water, the cannabinoids and other ingredients are infused directly into the beverage with near 99% efficiency with minimal or no effect on the taste or other characteristics of the beverage.

"We are now offering single-serving coffee manufacturers a superior method to infuse products with CBD and other cannabinoids," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of MCTC Holdings. "It is so revolutionary, we have filed two patents; one on the underlying powderization technology and another on the use of solid and powdered dosing forms for cannabinoids in single-serving beverage pods. With our new products, manufacturers are able to precisely dose each pod with the exact amount of active ingredient desired. The technology is easily customizable to suit the particular requirements of the application. With the product offering, even the smallest of single-serving pod manufacturers will be able to easily transform ordinary low margin products into products that are high margin and very profitable."

Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee Infusions are designed for ease of use, dosing accuracy and high bioavailability. The product utilizes two infusion technologies, both of which allow for clean labeling of products as no chemical additives of any kind are utilized. Whereas the vast majority of hemp extract infusions rely on surfactants, chemicals and harsh processing to force the oil-based hemp extracts to mix with the water-based and powdered elements, the Company has developed and applied for patents on new technologies that utilize only organic, natural and non-GMO ingredients.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "It is truly scary what many CBD manufacturers are using to infuse CBD into products. With this product, we offer superior infusion technologies and unparalleled ease of use. We have designed the system to eliminate the complex measuring, mixing and testing required to properly infuse CBD into products. We provide everything in a premixed form that is simply added to the pod - we even provide a full certificate of analysis from third-party laboratories that can be included in product packaging to provide comfort to consumers that they are getting the potency and purity they deserve. Not only is this infusion system likely vastly superior to most processes currently being deployed, it is also likely a less expensive solution compared to attempting the complex infusion process in house. Simply put - this will be a superior and likely less expensive method to infuse CBD into single-serving beverage products."

The Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee Infusions are based on the Company's patent-pending Hemp You Can Feel™ technology, which utilizes no chemical surfactants or stabilizers and requires no high shear processing, sonication, spray drying or other harsh extract manipulations, all of which are common legacy processing technologies. Additionally, the technology contains no artificial colors, dyes, or preservatives and most importantly, there is no detectable hemp taste and no THC.

The Company has recently filed six patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its new technologies. As previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers. Additionally, MCTC has recently announced a varin cannabinoid R&D program concentrating on glycosides. The technologies being announced today are non-nanoparticle based.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574162/MCTC-Announces-Single-Serving-Coffee-Pod-Infusion-System-Based-on-Newly-Filed-Patents-and-Hemp-You-Can-FeelTM-Technology